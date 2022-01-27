European Stocks Close Higher For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Thursday with investors shrugging off concerns about imminent interest rate hikes, and focusing on corporate earnings announcements. Some encouraging European and U.S. economic data too contributed to the positive mood in the markets.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it plans to hike interest rates in March and end its bond purchases that month to counter escalating inflation.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.65%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.13%, Germany's DAX gained 0.42% and France's CAC advanced 0.6%. Switzerland's SMI surged up 0.65%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed higher.

Finland, Norway and Sweden drifted lower, while Czech Republic, Iceland and Poland ended flat.

In the UK market, Standard Chartered, AstraZeneca, Ocado Group, Ashtead Group, Smith (DS), Evraz, GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diageo, Rio Tinto, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, National Grid and SSE gained 2 to 4.3%.

EasyJet shares climbed higher after the low-cost airline said it has seen a recent boost in bookings from the move to scrap Covid travel tests.

Private equity firm 3i Group gained nearly 2% after posting total return of 32.6% for the nine months to 31 December 2021. Online trading platform IG Group Holdings surged 2.8% after its profit before tax for the half year grew 8 percent to 245.2 million pounds.

Fresnillo tumbled 7.4%. Polymetal International shed about 5.3% and London Stock Exchange declined 3.7%. Scottish Mortgage ended nearly 3% down, while Intercontinental Hotels Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, ICP, Sage Group and Antofagasta lost 1.4 to 2%.

In the German market, RWE surged up 5.2% after significantly exceeding its guidance for 2021. Deutsche Bank gained 4.4% after posting a surprise profit in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom, HelloFresh, E.ON, Munich RE, Covestro, Bayer, Deutsche Wohnen, Volkswagen, Fresenius Medical Care, Allianz, Henkel, Fresenius and BASF gained 1.4 to 3.2%.

SAP declined nearly 6% after it agreed to buy a majority stake in privately held U.S. fintech firm Taulia. Zalando, MTU Aero Engines and Brenntag lost 1.2 to 2%.

In Paris, Sanofi and Engie gained 3.2% and 2.5% respectively. STMicroElectronics shares gained about 2% after the company announced plans to double its investments this year after posting higher net profit for the fourth quarter.

Carrefour, Orange, LVMH, Veolia, Valeo, AXA and Danone also ended notably higher.

Dassault Systemes, WorldLine, Hermes International, Teleperformance, Saint Gobain, Safran, Technip and Faurecia lost 1 to 2.7%.

In economic news, German consumer confidence is set to improve in February, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Thursday.

After two consecutive declines, the consumer sentiment index rose to -6.7 in February from revised -6.9 in January. Economists had forecast the index to fall to -7.8.

Both the economic and income expectations as well as the propensity to buy improved in January compared to the previous month.

UK retail sales declined below seasonal norms in January due to the tightened Covid restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron wave, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.

A net 23% of retailers said sales were seen as poor for the time of the year in January compared to -2% in December. This was the biggest fall since March 2021?.

In economic news from the U.S., a report from the Commerce Department said real gross domestic product spiked by 6.9% in the fourth quarter after jumping by 2.3% in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to surge up by 5.5%.

A report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims in the U.S. pulled back in the week ended January 22nd following a bigger than expected increase in the previous week.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 260,000, a decrease of 30,000 from the previous week's revised level of 290,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 260,000 from the 286,000 originally reported for the previous week.