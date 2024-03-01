European Stocks Close Higher On Positive Reaction To Eurozone Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed broadly higher on Friday as data showed eurozone inflation fell in February, albeit less than expected. Optimism about the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank cutting their interest rates in June helped underpin sentiment.

Flash data from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation softened for the second straight month in February. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.6% annually after rising 2.8% in January. Prices were forecast to climb 2.5%.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 3.1% from 3.3% a month ago, the data showed. However, this was above economists' forecast of 2.9%. On a monthly basis, the HICP gained 0.6% in February.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.69%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.32% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.09%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.48% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain ended with sharp to moderate gains.

Poland, Russia, Sweden and Finland posted modest gains. Greece edged up marginally, while Turkiye ended weak.

In the UK market, Pearson rallied 5.5%. Standard Chartered, Anglo American Plc and Endeavour gained more than 4%.

Barclays Group, Natwest Group, Airtel Africa, Reckitt Benckiser, Croda International, Segro, Barratt Developments and Beazley gained 2.3 to 3.2%.

BP, Howden Joinery, Vodafone, Fresnillo, Glencore, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Talyor Wimpey, Lloyds Banking, 3i, Royal Dutch Shell, Land Securities and DS Smith advanced 1.5 to 2.2%.

ITV surged 14.3%. The media firm has sold its entire 50% interest in digital subscription streaming service BritBox International to BBC Studios, ITV's joint venture partner, for 255 million pounds, to be paid in cash.

Ocado Group dropped more than 6%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Melrose Industries, Kingfisher, IMI, Relx, Whitbread and Bunzl ended lower by 1.2 to 2%.

In the German market, Daimler Truck Holding zoomed nearly 18% after the truck maker lifted dividend and announced a share buyback program after 2023 profit topped forecasts.

Vonovia rallied nearly 4% and Infineon gained about 2.6%. BASF, Brenntag, Symrise, Zalando, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Henkel ended higher by 1 to 2%.

Volkswagen ended nearly 5% down. Puma and MTU Aero Engines also ended sharply lower.

In Paris, Edenred, WorldLine, STMicroElectronics and Unibail Rodamco gained 2.2 to 4.2%. TotalEnergies, Societe Generale, Stellantis, BNP Paribas and Veolia ended higher by 1 to 1.5%.

Teleperformance closed more than 4% down. Saint Gobain lost about 3.7% and Alstom ended 2.5% down. AXA, Carrefour, Bouygues, Dassault Systemes, Vini and Thales also ended notably lower.

Shares of Dutch insurer Aegon drifted down 5.5% after the company posted a net loss of 199 million euros for the full-year 2023.

Final data from the purchasing managers' survey by S&P Global showed the euro area manufacturing activity continued to shrink in February but the pace of contraction was moderate.

The HCOB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell slightly to 46.5 from January's 10-month high of 46.6.

British factory activity deteriorated further in February as production was dampened by weak demand and the impact of the Red Sea crisis, survey results from S&P Global revealed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to a 10-month high of 47.5 in February from 47.0 in January. The flash score was 47.1.

A report from the Nationwide Building Society said UK house prices increased for the first time in more than a year in February, rising by 1.2% in the month, in contrast to the 0.2% decrease in January.

Prices were forecast to climb only by 0.3%. Month-on-month, house prices rose 0.7%, the same rate as seen in January.