European Stocks Close Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed lower on Tuesday amid concerns over Covid-19 shutdowns in China and the war in Ukraine. Higher bond yields weighed as well.

Data showing U.S. core consumer prices rose by a less than expected 0.3% in March helped limit markets' losses.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.35% down. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.55%, Germany's DAX slid 0.48% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.28%. Switzerland's SMI dropped 1.2%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Portugal and Russia ended weak.

Austria, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Turkey closed higher, while Czech Republic and Spain ended flat.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings declined 5.5%. Land Securities, Ocado Group, British Land Co., AstraZeneca, HSBC Holdings, Sainsbury (J), Standard Chartered, Lloyds Banking Group and National Grid lost 2 to 4.5%.

Endeavour Mining climbed nearly 4%. Airtel Africa, BP, Fresnillo, JD Sports Fashion, Next and Smith (DS) gaind 1.5 to 2.5%.

Electrocomponents gained 1.2% after its like-for-like revenue for fiscal 2022 grew 23% over the fourth quarter. Online fashion retailer ASOS surged 6.5% after maintaining its full-year guidance.

In the French market, Sanofi declined 2.7%. Societe Generale, Pernod Ricard, Air France KLM, Carrefour, WorldLine, Air Liquide, Essilor and Credit Agricole lost 1 to 2.2%.

ArcelorMittal rallied 2.3%. LVMH gained about 2%, while Saint Gobain, Thales, Valeo, AXA and Michelin advanced 1.2 to 1.5%.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank tumbled more than 9%. Commerzbank shares tumbled as well after an undisclosed investor sold stakes of more than 5% in the country's top two lenders.

Vonovia, Porsche Automobil, RWE, Qiagen, Deutsche Wohnen, E.ON and Daimler lost 1.6 to 2.2%.

Puma climbed about 2.7%. Deutsche Post and BASF gained 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis declined on reports the company would cut thousands of jobs in a global revamp.

On the economic front, German consumer price index rose 7.3% year-on-year, after a 5.1% increase in February, final data from Destatis showed. This was the biggest rate since German reunification and also matched the preliminary estimate published on March 30.

The findings of the German ZEW survey revealed that German investor sentiment fell by less than expected in April. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index fell to -41.0 points from -39.3 in March. Analysts had expected a reading of -48.0 for April.

Data from the customs office showed France's trade deficit increased in February on falling exports. Another official data showed that the current account deficit narrowed in February.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 10.3 billion from EUR 7.96 billion in January. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.35 billion.

Exports dropped 3.9% on month, while imports grew 0.8%. On a yearly basis, exports and imports were up 18.1% and 27.9%, respectively.

U.K. like-for-like sales dropped 0.4% in March from the previous year as consumer confidence continued to weaken, the British Retail Consortium said. Total sales grew 3.1%, underpinned by non-food sales.

The U.K. unemployment declined in three months to February while job vacancies rose to a new record high, the Office for National Statistics said separately. The jobless rate fell 0.2% points from the previous quarter to 3.8% in three months to February.