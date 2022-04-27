European Stocks Close Lower As Focus Shifts To Earnings

(RTTNews) - Despite lingering concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth and worries about the war in Ukraine, European stocks closed higher on Wednesday with investors largely tracking quarterly earnings updates for direction.

Investors also closely followed the developments on the gas supply issue in Russia. Russian energy giant Gazprom said it has turned off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria Wednesday morning, and that exports will not be restored until payments are made in the Russian currency.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 0.73%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged up 0.53%, Germany's DAX gained 0.27% and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.48%, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.99%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed notably higher. Netherlands edged up marginally.

Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece and Poland ended weak, while closed flat.

In the UK market, Anglo American Plc gained about 6% and Antofagasta climbed 5.2%. Rio Tinto ended 4.1% up, while Glencore, Croda International, Fresnillo, HSBC Holdings, GlaxoSmithKline, Rentokil Initial, AstraZeneca, Associated British Foods and Smurfit Kappa Group gained 1.7 to 3.2%.

Lloyd Banking moved higher after the British bank raised fiscal 2022 outlook for banking net interest margin despite reporting weak first-quarter results. However, the stock pared gains and ended marginally down.

Aveva Group plunged nearly 16% after the company said it expects revenue growth to be lower in fiscal 2023 than 2022. This was despite reporting 18% revenue growth in the fourth quarter on a pro forma organic constant currency basis.

Persimmon shed 4.7%, while Barratt Developments, Ashtead Group, Berkeley Holdings and Taylor Wimpey lost 3 to 3.5%. JD Sports Fashion, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Ocado Group also declined sharply.

In the German market, Hello Fresh soared 13%. Symrise gained about 4.7% and Qiagen climbed 3.6%. Deutsche Telekom, Linde, Daimler and Sartorius gained 1.3 to 2%.

Deutsche Bank tumbled nearly 6% despite reporting higher profit and revenues in its first quarter.

Puma, Adidas, Siemens Healthineers and Bayer lost 2.5 to 3%. Deutsche Boerse, E.ON, Porsche Automobil and MTU Aero Engines ended lower by 1 to 1.7%.

In the French market, Dassault Systemes rallied more than 4.5%. ArcelorMittal gained 3.7% and Michelin climbed 3.2%. Valeo, WorldLine, Sanofi, Saint Gobain and Hermes International also ended with strong gains.

Engie, Veolia, Teleperformance, BNP Paribas, Air France-KLM, Faurecia, Safran and Publicis Groupe lost 1 to 3%.

In the Swiss market, Credit Suisse Group AG shares shed about 2.6% after the banking major reported a wider net loss in its first quarter reflecting litigation expenses and weak revenues.

In economic news, Germany's consumer confidence is set to decline further to a new historic low in May, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index declined more-than-expected to -26.5 in May from -15.7 in April. The expected score was -16.0.

French consumer confidence declined to the lowest since late 2018, monthly survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer sentiment index unexpectedly fell to 88 in April from 90 in March. The reading was expected to advance to 92.

The score remained well below its long-term average and hit the lowest reading since December 2018.

UK retailers expect sales volume to fall further in May, according to the Distributive Trades Survey conducted by the Confederation of British Industry.

A net 35% of retailers said sales volumes declined in the year to April, in contrast to a net 9% reporting an increase in March and remained below the long run average of +18%, the survey showed Wednesday.

A net 8 percent of retailers forecast sales volumes to fall in May, but this was much slower than the current month estimate.