European Stocks Close Mixed After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a mixed note on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves amid concerns over escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Stocks fell early on in the session after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he had earlier recognized as independent.

In response, the U.K. has announced a "first tranche" of sanctions on Russia, targeting five Russian banks and three "very high net worth" individuals.

Germany has also halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while the U.S. plans to announce additional sanctions on Russia later in the day.

Although stocks recovered subsequently and managed to break into positive territory as the session progressed, they never really found enough support to move any significantly higher.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.07%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.13%, Germany's DAX ended 0.26% down and France's CAC 40 settled 0.01% down. Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.57%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Portugal and Russia ended higher.

Denmark, Netherlands, Poland and Turkey closed weak, while Spain and Sweden settled flat.

In the UK market, Smith & Nephew surged up 7.5%. Evraz climbed 5.4% and Intercontinental Hotels Group moved up 4.2%. Legal & General, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Pershing Square Holdings, Polymetal International, Aveva Group, Experian and Croda International gained 2 to 3.4%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plunged nearly 16%. Coca-Cola HBC ended 5.5% down despite reporting higher than expected annual profit.

ABRDN declined 4.6%. Kingfisher, Royal Mail, St. James Place and Fresnillo lost 2 to 3%.

In the German market, Porsche Automobile rallied more than 11% and Volkswagen climbed nearly 8%. Volkswagen said it is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker.

Merck, Fresenius Medical Care and MTU Aero Engines gained 1.6 to 2.25%.

Fresenius tumbled more than 8%. HeidelbergCement ended more than 3% down. Deutsche Post, Covestro, BMW, Adidas, BASF, Siemens and Daimler lost 1 to 2.25%.

In Paris, WorldLine soared nearly 10% on strong fourth quarter results. Teleperformance and ArcelorMittal gained 3.3% and 3%, respectively. Faurecia, Safran, Airbus Group, CapGemini and Air France-KLM gained 1.3 to 2%.

Renault tumbled nearly 4%. Bouygues shed about 2.5%, while Michelin, Vinci, Essilor, Danone, Kering, Atos, Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe and Valeo ended lower by 1 to 1.6%.

In economic releases, the headline German IFO business climate index improved to 98.9 in February from 96 (revised from 95.7 in January).

Separate data showed U.K. public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks showed a surplus of GBP 2.9 billion in January, which was GBP 5.4 billion less borrowing than in January 2021.

Nonetheless, this was still a GBP 7.0 billion smaller surplus than in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK manufacturing orders grew at a slower pace in February and manufacturers expect prices to rise at the fastest pace since December 1976, the latest Industrial Trends survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed.

The order book balance fell unexpectedly to 20% in February from 24% in January. The expected balance was 25%.