30.08.2022 21:30:33
European Stocks Close Mixed After Seeing Early Strength
(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher early in the session, European stocks turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.
While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent.
European stocks gave back ground as stocks on Wall Street extended their recent downward move amid lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the impact further rate hikes will have on the economy.
Stocks have been under pressure since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates during a speech last Friday.
Powell suggested that even after the Fed finishes tightening monetary policy, rates will remain at higher levels to ensure inflation remains contained.
In economic news, the European Commission said that its economic sentiment indicator declined to 97.6 in August from 98.9 in July, the lowest reading since February 2021.
Eurozone's final consumer confidence index held at -24.9 in August - matching expectations.
