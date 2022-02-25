European Stocks Close On Buoyant Note On Bargain Hunting

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a buoyant note on Friday, rebounding strongly after the terrible setback it suffered in the previous session.

Stocks gained in strength with investors indulging in hectic buying, assessing the impact of the several harsh sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries. The sanctions so far have not targeted Russia's oil exports and do not block Russian access to the Swift global payment network.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said Russian rockets hit several sites in the capital of Kyiv. The country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that at least 137 people have been killed and over 300 injured during the invasion.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 3.32%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 3.91%, Germany's DAX spurted 3.67% and France's CAC 40 moved up 3.55%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 3.01%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey gained 2.5 to 6%. Norway ended higher by about 1%.

Poland surged up nearly 8.5%. Russia, which crashed by more than 33%, soared more than 20% today.

In the UK market, Evraz zoomed nearly 20% and Polymetal International soared 17%, recovering after recent sharp losses.

Pearson climbed 12% after the company launched a £350 million ($470 million) share buyback after posting 2021 results in line with recently upgraded forecasts.

Standard Chartered rallied 8.7% and Lloyds Banking Group gained 6.75%. Smith (DS), Hikma Pharmaceuticals, ICP, Prudential, St. James Place, Mondi and Melrose Industries moved up 6 to 7%.

In the German market, MTU Aero Engines, RWE, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia, Brenntag, Henkel, Volkswagen, Daimler, Bayer, Deutsche Post, Siemens, Infineon Technologies and SAP gained 4 to 8%. Porsche Automobil gained about 3.75%, recovering after an early setback.

Puma shed about 2% and BASF declined 1%.

In Paris, ArcelorMittal soared nearly 10%. Air France-KLM, Saint Gobain, Veolia, Airbus Group and Safran gained 6 to 7.5%.

Engie, Pernod Ricard, Atos, Societe Generale, LVMH, Unibail Rodamco, STMicroElectronics, Sanofi, Danone, Renault, Thales, LO'real and Cap Gemini also ended with sharp gains.

Valeo ended more than 11% down after the car parts maker forecast its core profit margin would come between 11.8% and 12.3% this year, below last year's level, and unveiled a strategic plan for 2021-2025.

In economic news, data from Destatis showed that the German economy contracted by 0.3% on quarter in fourth quarter of 2021, in contrast to the 1.7% increase in the third quarter, and lower than the initial estimates which had indicated a 0.7% fall. In fiscal 2021, the German economy expanded 2.9%, versus preliminary estimates of 2.8%.

Data from the statistical office Insee showed that the French economy expanded by 0.7% on quarter in fourth quarter of 2021, lower than the 3.1% growth in the previous period.

Meanwhile, survey results from the European Commission showed that the Eurozone economic confidence rose to a three-month high in February. The report said the economic confidence index surged up to 114.0 in the month, from 112.7 in January. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 113.1.

Germany's import price inflation reached its highest level since 1974 on surging energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Import price inflation advanced to 26.9% in January, the strongest since October 1974, from 24% in December. Inflation was forecast to ease slightly to 23.7%. On a monthly basis, import prices grew 4.3%, following a 0.1% gain in December and the economists' forecast of +1.6%.