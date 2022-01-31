European Stocks Close On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Despite suffering a setback after a positive start, European stocks ended on a firm note on Monday, rebounding well past noon with several counters seeing hectic buying.

In addition to digesting the latest batch of economic data from the continent, and continuing to follow news about geopolitical tensions, investors also looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy meetings of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Technology stocks moved higher, tracking the rebound on Nasdaq. Energy stocks were in demand after oil prices climbed higher.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.72%. Germany's DAX surged up 0.99% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.48%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.02%, while Switzerland's SMI gained 1.01%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed on a firm note. Austria and Spain edged up marginally.

In the UK market, Scottish Mortgage surged up nearly 5%. Ocado Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, London Stock Exchange, 3I Group, RightMove, IHG, St. James Place, Croda International and Halma gained 2.5 to 4.3%.

Aveva Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Flutter Entertainment, Experian, Auto Trader Group, Schrodders, Royal Mail and Taylor Wimpey also rallied sharply. Vodafone gained significant ground in positive territory after the company said it is partnering with Intel to develop OpenRAN network technology.

Shares of recruiter SThree soared nearly 15% percent after the firm said its annual profit nearly doubled.

Rio Tinto declined 3.7%. Anglo American Plc, Sainsubry (J), Glencore, BAE Systems and Tesco shed 2 to 3%. AstraZeneca, National Grid, Fresnillo and GlaxoSmithKline also ended notably lower.

In the German market, HelloFresh surged up 5.8%. Sartorius, Henkel, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Bank, Puma and Adidas gained 2.3 to 4.5%. Zalando, Continental, SAP, Merck, Bayer, Linde, Siemens, Deutsche Post and Symrise moved up 1 to 2%.

Siemens Healthineers, Porsche Automobil, Covestro and BASF declined 1.4 to 2.3%.

In Paris, Valeo, Dassault Systemes, STMicroElectronics, Safran, ArcelorMittal, Saint Gobain, CapGemini, L'Oreal, Legrand, Teleperformance, Kering, Unibail Rodamco, Hermes International, Schneider Electric, Accor, Veolia and Vivendi gained 1 to 3%.

Carrefour tumbled more than 5% and Faurecia ended lower by 3.4%. Sanofi and Bouygues also ended notably lower.

Swiss stock Roche Holdings gained after the FDA approved Vabysmo, the first bispecific antibody for the eye, to treat two leading causes of vision loss.

On the economic front, the euro area economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3% sequentially, slower than the 2.3% expansion seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.

On a yearly basis, economic growth accelerated to 4.6% from 3.9% in the preceding quarter. But this was slightly weaker than the expected rate of 4.7%.

Germany's consumer price inflation slowed sharply in January, mainly due to an easing in food price growth, preliminary data from Destatis showed.

The consumer price index rose 4.9% year-on-year following a 5.3% increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast 4.3% inflation.

Food inflation slowed to 5% from 6%, while energy price growth accelerated to 20.5% from 18.3%.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4% in January, while economists were looking for a 0.3% fall.