|
24.04.2026 18:51:30
European Stocks Move Lower Amid Ongoing Worries About Middle East Conflict
(RTTNews) - European stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Friday amid signs that the U.S. and Iran have made little progress toward de-escalating the Middle East conflict.
The Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed, keeping oil prices elevated and raising concerns that tensions may persist for longer than expected.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, the U.S. military is said to need up to 6 years to replenish the amount of missiles consumed in the war with Iran.
The pan-European STOXX 600 Index fell 0.6 percent to 610.65 after finishing marginally higher on Thursday.
The German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slid by 0.8 percent.
Electrolux plummeted by 25 percent after the Swedish appliance maker unexpectedly slipped to a loss in the first quarter as a result of higher U.S. tariff costs.
British paper and packaging group Mondi also tumbled by 8.7 percent after reporting a sharp decline in its first-quarter profit.
Drug discovery and development firm Evotec also slumped by 4.8 percent after its CFO Paul Hitchin stepped down for personal reasons.
Meanwhile, shares of SAP surged by 4.7 percent after the German business software maker beat first-quarter profit estimates.
Grocer J Sainsbury also shot up by 1.3 percent after launching a share buyback program of up to £300 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX beendet Handelswoche knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Freitagshandel leichter, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztlich seitwärts bewegte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.