European Stocks Move Mostly Higher As Trading Resumes Following Easter Weekend

(RTTNews) - With traders returning to their desks following the long Easter holiday weekend, European stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday.

After the latest U.S. jobs data pointed to a tight labor market, investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation, industrial production and retail sales data this week for additional clues on the economic and interest rate outlook.

Closer to home, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index improved to -8.7 in April from -11.1 in March.

Separate data showed U.K. retail sales grew slightly less than the previous month in March despite lower volumes year-on-year.

While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all moved notably higher amid optimism about potential stimulus from China.

German automaker BMW also showed a strong move to the upside after posting significant growth in its global sales of fully electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, shares of Evotec SE moved sharply lower. The biotech firm is on high alert after a late week cyberattack prompted the company to shut down its network. Treasuries