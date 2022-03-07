European Stocks Plunge For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled to fresh multi-month lows on Monday, extending recent losses, due to rising worries about inflation as oil prices zoomed to a 14-year high amid reports the U.S. and its Western allies might impose a ban on Russian oil following continued escalation of military conflict in Ukraine.

Mining and energy stocks surged higher on higher commodity prices. Financial, travel and automobile stocks suffered sharp losses.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 0.4%, Germany's DAX declined 1.98% and France's CAC 40 ended down 1.31%, while Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.84%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland and Ireland declined sharply.

Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden closed lower by 0.25 to 1%, while Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Turkey ended higher.

In the UK market, Melrose Industries, Prudential, Coca-Cola HBC, IAG, Natwest Group, Diageo, B&M European Value Retail, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered lost 4 to 7%.

Royal Mail, Reckitt Benckiser, Burberry Group, Entain, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Informa, Barclays Group, British American Tobacco, Aviva, Airtel Africa and Imperial Brands also ended sharply lower.

British ad industry giant WPP declined 2% after announcing it is discontinuing operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Evraz soared more than 28%. Shell surged up 8% and BAE Systems gained about 7.1%. BP, Glencore, Aveva Group, Berkeley Holdings, Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Flutter Entertainment moved up 2 to 4%.

In the German market, Porsche Automobil and Zalando both shed more than 8%. HelloFresh, Brenntag, Adidas, Volkswagen, BASF, Munich RE, RWE and Merck lost 4 to 5.2%.

Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Post, Sartorius, BMW, Covestro and Allianz also declined sharply, while Siemens rallied nearly 2%.

In Paris, Unibail Rodamco ended more than 8% down. Faurecia, Accor, Engie, Valeo, Air France-KLM, Atos, Renault, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Vinci and WorldLined shed 3 to 6%.

Airbus Group, Michelin, Saint Gobain, Kering, Credit Agricole, Carrefour, Pernod Ricard, ArcelorMittal and Publicis Groupe lost 1.4 to 2.8%.

Thales climbed nearly 7%, Dassault Systemes rallied 3.5%, LO'real surged up 2.3% and Sanofi gained about 1.75%.

Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant AG declined more than 4%. The company said it has suspended all its business with Russia in response to the Russian state's intolerable acts of violence in the Ukraine.

In economic releases, German retail sales advanced 10.3% year-on-year in January, following a 0.8% rise each in December and November, data published by Destatis revealed. Sales were forecast to climb 9.8%.

Another report showed that German industrial orders expanded 1.8% month-on-month, slower than the December's 3% increase. Nonetheless, this was faster than the economists' forecast of +1%.

U.K. house prices rose at the fastest annual pace since mid-2007 to a record high in February, survey data from the Llyods Bank subsidiary Halifax showed earlier today.

The house price index rose 10.8% year-on-year, which was the biggest increase since June 2007, when it was 11.9%. House prices climbed 9.7% in each of the previous two months.

Investor morale in the euro zone plunged in March, a survey showed. The Sentix's index for the region fell to -7.0 in March from 16.6 the previous month, hitting its lowest level since November 2020.