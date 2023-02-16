European Stocks Rise Again; FTSE 100, CAC 40 Post New Highs

(RTTNews) - European stocks are broadly higher a little past noon on Thursday as investors continue to shrug off concerns about interest rates and indulging in some buying.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is up 0.37%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 has pared most of its early gains and is currently up just 0.09%. Germany's DAX is gaining nearly 0.5% and France's CAC 40 is climbing 0.9%. Switzerland's SMI started off on a firm note but has shed its gains and is down 0.14% now.

DAX has hit a new one-year high, while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 have posted new record highs.

In the UK markt, Centrica is gaining about 5.3% after the company said it will extend its share buyback program by 300 million pounds.

Vodafone Group and BT Group are up 4% and 3.5%, respectively. Relx, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Airtel Africa and Burberry Group are up 2 to 3%.

Standard Chartered is gaining about 2.3%, after the lender announced a new $1 billion share buyback. The bank reported a 28% surge in annual pretax profit.

Imperial Brands is down more than 3%. AstraZeneca, Berkeley Group Holdings and Endeavour Mining are down 1 to 2%.

In Paris, Orange is gaining more than 6% on strong results. Pernod Ricard is up nearly 4%, riding on upbeat earnings announcement.

Airbus, Kering, Societe Generale, WorldLine, Carrefour, Dassault Systemes, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Alstom, Michelin and Vivendi are up 1.5 to 4%.

In the German market, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, Puma, Symrise and Continental are up 2.2 to 3.2%. BASF and Siemens Energy are also notably higher.