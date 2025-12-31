31.12.2025 16:16:27

European Stocks Subdued On Final Trading Session; Major Markets Post Strong Gains In 2025

(RTTNews) - With several markets in the region closed for New Year's Eve, or shutting down early, the mood in the markets where trading took place on Wednesday remained cautious. With the New Year's Day holiday ahead, traders largely stayed on the sidelines.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down by 0.09%, and France's CAC 40 settled lower by 0.23%. Markets in Germany and Switzerland were closed for New Year's Day Eve. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.08%.

The CAC 40 gained over 10% in the year. DAX jumped over 22%, and U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 21.6%, the strongest performance since 2009, while Switzerland's SMI advanced nearly 15%.

In the UK market, Pershing Square Holdings, Anglo American Plc, Marks & Spencer, British Land and 3i Group gained 0.5 to 1.1%.

Fresnillo and Croda International closed lower by 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Beazley, Experian, Diploma, Antofagasta, Ashtead Group and Schroders also ended notably lower.

In the French market, Stellantis, TotalEnergies, Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, Unibail Rodamco, Capgemini, Bouygues and AXA closed weak.

LVMH, Kering, Accor, STMicroElectronics and Edenred closed higher.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23:31 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
23:20 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
21:34 4. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
31.12.25 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
31.12.25 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen