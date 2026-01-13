European Stocks Subdued On Tariff Worries; Corporate News In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trading on Tuesday with investors largely staying reluctant to make big moves, choosing to wait for some crucial data for directional clues.

Concerns over tariffs and geopolitical worries appear to be rendering the mood cautious. A few stocks are seen moving significantly with investors reacting to some corporate news.

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of that any country that does business with Iran will now have to pay a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States is weighing on sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 1.50 points or 0.25% at 609.46 a little while ago. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 7.10 points or 0.07% at 10,133.60. Germany's DAX was down 23.32 points or 0.09% at 25,374.59, and France's CAC 40 was lower by 45.44 points or 0.54% at 8,313.32.

In the UK market, Whitbread is rising 4.7% as pressure on margins eased after the company said the impact of the UK budget on costs would be lower than previously expected.

Diageo gained nearly 2% on reports the company is reviewing options for its China business, including a potential sale. However, the stock pared its gains subsequently and is currently up by just about 0.25%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Mondi, Barclays, British Land, Prudential, Pearson, Informa and Shell are gaining 1 to 2%.

Kingfisher is drifting down by about 4%. Games Workshop is down 3%, while Rentokil Initial, ICG, Persimmon, Howden Joinery, Smith & Nephew, Berkeley Group Holdings, Centrica, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Barratt Redrow, Natwest Group and Endeavour Mining are down 1 to 2.4%.

In the German market, automobile stocks are notably lower. BMW, Daimler Truck Holding, Porsche Automobil Holding and Mercedes-Benz are all down in negative territory.

Continental is down 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care, Bayer, Heidelberg Materials, Gea Group, Deutsche Post and Qiagen are down 1 to 2.2%

Symrise is gaining 4.2% after the company announced that it is in advanced discussions with potential buyers regarding the divestment of its terpenes business.

Zalando is up 4% after Barclays upgraded the stock from equalweight to overweight and raised its price target to EUR 35.00, an increas of EUR 7.00.

Infineon is rising 1.3%, while Commerzbank, SAP, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines and Allianz are up with modest gains.

In the French market, Saint Gobain is down more than 4% and Vinci is drifting down by 3.2%, while Stellantis, Essilor and Bouygues are down 1.7 to 2%.

ArcelorMittal, Kering, TP, Publicis Groupe, Veolia Environment, Engie and Renault are among the other notable losers.

Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TotalEnergies, Societe Generale and Safran are up 0.5 to 1.2%. Airbus shares gained about 0.7%. The company delivered 793 commercial aircrafts to 91 customers in 2025, higher than the 766 aircraft delivered in 2024 and 735 in 2023.

In economic news, data showed France's central government budget deficit narrowed to EUR 155.4 billion at the end of November 2025, from EUR 172.5 billion in the same month a year earlier.

UK retail sales grew at a slower pace in December despite festive season as consumers cut back spending on higher household bills, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Total retail sales increased 1.2% in December from the previous year compared to an annual growth of 3.2% in the same period last year.

Food sales rose 3.1% on a yearly basis, while non-food sales decreased 0.3%. In-store non-food sales dropped 0.5% and online non-food sales fell 0.1%.

The online penetration rate increased to 38.6% in December from 38.5% in the last year.