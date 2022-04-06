European Stocks Tumble On Rate Hike Concerns, Geopolitical Tensions

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday with investors pressing sales at several counters amid concerns about inflation and imminent monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, and on reports about imposition of new sanctions by Western nations on Russia.

Weak economic data from Germany and uncertainty ahead of Sunday's first round presidential vote in France also weighed on stocks.

The European Commission has already proposed new sanctions including banning Russian coal imports, raising worries about a new global supply challenge. Markets also awaited fresh sanctions to punish Moscow over alleged atrocities in Ukraine, something Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky described as "war crimes".

On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to serve as the Fed's vice chairwoman, indicated an aggressive approach to shrinking the Fed's balance sheet. Brainard predicted the Fed would start reducing its balance sheet at a "rapid pace" as soon as the May meeting.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker also weighed in on the outlook for monetary policy in remarks to the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce this morning.

Harker said he is "acutely concerned" about the elevated rate of inflation and forecast a series of "deliberate, methodical" interest rate hikes this year.

The pan European Stoxx 600 drifted down 1.53%. Germany's DAX tumbled 1.89%, France's CAC 40 plunged 2.21% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.34% down, while Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.46%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Sweden lost 1 to 3.2%.

Norway, Poland, Portugal and Turkey also closed lower, albeit with less pronounced losses.

In the UK market, ICP and Smurfit Kappa Group both ended lower by over 6%. Scottish Mortgage, JD Sports Fashion, ITV, Next, Whitbread, IAG, Burberry Group, Aveva, Ferguson, B&M European Value Retail and Ashtead Group lost 3 to 5.2%.

Barclays Group, Associated British Foods, Lloyds Banking Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, CRH and Prudential also declined sharply.

Imperial Brands gained about 3.3%. The tobacco company said it remains on track to deliver full-year results in line with guidance issued on March 15.

British American Tobacco, Berkeley Group Holdings, Barratt Developments and Vodafone Group moved up 2 to 2.5%.

In the French market, Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain, Kering, Accor, Atos, Renault, Essilor and CapGemini drifted down 4 to 5%.

Dassault Systemes, LVMH, Legrand, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Michelin, Credit Agricole, Air France-KLM, Veolia, Pernod Ricard and Safran lost 1.7 to 4%.

Carrefour rallied more than 2%. Sanofi advanced 1.3% and Orange gained about 1%.

In Germany, HelloFresh plunged nearly 10%. Puma, Deutsche Post, Infineon Technologies, Vonovia, Adidas, Zalando, Siemens, Deutsche Bank and Covestro lost 3 to 4.75%.

Volkswagen ended lower by 3% on reports that the German automotive giant plans to axe many internal combustion engine models around the world by the end of the decade.

BMW, Porsche Automobil, Daimler, Continental, HeidelbergCement, BASF and Deutsche Wohnen also posted sharp losses.

In economic releases, Eurozone producer price inflation continued to rise in February driven by higher energy and intermediate goods prices, data from Eurostat showed.

Producer price inflation increased to 31.4% in February from 30.6% in January. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 31.5%.

German factory orders decreased 2.2% month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 2.3% increase in January, data from Destatis revealed.

German construction sector registered a sharp slowdown in activity growth in March as Ukraine war dampened demand, prices as well as supply, survey results from S&P Global showed. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.9 in March from a two-year high of 54.9 in February.

The U.K. construction sector logged another robust growth, survey results published by S&P Global showed. Despite escalating inflationary pressures and concerns about the impact of the war in Ukraine, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 59.1 in March, unchanged from February. The reading was forecast to fall to 57.8.