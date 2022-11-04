European Stocks Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - European stocks are up sharply in positive territory a little past noon on Friday, building on early gains, as investors focus on earnings updates, shrugging off concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Investors were looking ahead to U.S. jobs data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is up 1.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is surging nearly 1.5%, Germany's DAX is up 1.6%, and France's CAC 40 is climbing about 2.3%

In the UK market, Anglo American Plc is soaring nearly 10%

Antofagasta is rising 7.5%, Prudential is up 7.4% and Rio Tinto is gaining about 6.5%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings, Endeavour Mining, Glencore, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, Intertek Group, Burberry Group, JD Sports Fashion, Fresnillo and Croda International are up 2.6 to 5%.

BAE Systems, RS Group and Sainsbury (J) are down 1.4 to 1.7%.

In Germany, Adidas, Continental, Covestro, Puma, BASF, HelloFresh, Infineon Technologies and HeidelbergCement are rising 3.5 to 6%.

Siemens, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Post, Volkswagen, Sartorius, MTU Aero Engines and Deutsche Wohnen are also up sharply.

In Paris, ArcelorMittal is climbing 6.2%. Kering, Societe Generale, Faurecia, Hermes International, LVMH, StMicroElctronics, Valeo, L'Oreal and Dassault Systemes are gaining 3 to 5.4%.

On the economic front, data showed the S&P Global Services PMI edging up to 46.5 in October, versus the previous month's 28-month low of 45.0.

Data showing S&P Global Services PMI for October at 51.7, higher than expectations of 51.3 added to the positive sentiment. The S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI however declined to 48.6 in October, declining from 48.8 in the previous month.

Data showed the S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction PMI rising to 53.2 in October, from 52.3 in the previous month. Markets were expecting a reading of 50.5.

Data from Destatis showed Germany's factory orders declined by more-than-expected 4% on a monthly basis, following a 2% fall in August. This was the biggest fall since March 2022. Orders were forecast to ease 0.5%.

Eurozone producer price inflation eased more-than-expected in September from a fresh record high in August, data released by Eurostat showed.

Producer prices climbed 41.9% year-on-year in September, slower than the revised 43.4% surge in August. That was just below the 42% increase expected by economists.