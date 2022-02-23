European Union Returns to SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST® MARCH 12-14.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union returns to SXSW with an exciting line-up of in-person events, showcasing European culture, technology, art, policy, and innovation. For three days, March 12-14, expert discussions and cultural programs will transform Austin's iconic venue NATIVE into EU House, a celebration of the transatlantic partnership and the EU's 27 member states. Register for in-person events, see a full schedule, and check out livestreams at euintheus.org/sxsw.

EU@SXSW kicks-off at EU House Saturday, March 12, with an environmentally-themed chalkboard art demonstration ahead of our first panel, alongside digital projections about the world's oceans and a European beer garden.

"We're bringing people at the cutting edge of transatlantic relations, tech innovation, the arts, and culture to this year's SXSW," Ambassador of the European Union to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis said. "I welcome everyone to visit us at the 'EU House' to talk about the big ideas and the big changes that are shaping Europe and the world. I hope to see you there."

Highlights from the three-day program include:

European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager joins for "Trusting in Digital Governance," a special session at the Hilton Austin (500 E 4th St, Austin, TX ), exploring democracy, human rights, and how the EU-U.S. partnership can defend both in an increasingly digitized and automated world.

joins for "Trusting in Digital Governance," a special session at the Hilton Austin (500 E 4th St, ), exploring democracy, human rights, and how the EU-U.S. partnership can defend both in an increasingly digitized and automated world. The European Commission's Deputy Director General for Trade Rupert Schlegelmilch takes part in "Foster and Protect: Tech + National Security" with a panel of experts to talk about the role governments play in encouraging tech innovation while safeguarding citizens and national security.

takes part in "Foster and Protect: Tech + National Security" with a panel of experts to talk about the role governments play in encouraging tech innovation while safeguarding citizens and national security. European Commission Director General Kerstin Jorna meets White House National Security Council Senior Director Peter Harrell in "Dude, Where's My Camera ?" for a deep dive into supply chain lessons in the aftermath of the pandemic with fellow experts.

meets White House National Security Council Senior Director in "Dude, Where's ?" for a deep dive into supply chain lessons in the aftermath of the pandemic with fellow experts. Artists Mia Florentine Weiss , from Germany , and Timbuktu, from Sweden , join fellow artists and performers to explore the intersection of art and activism in "C'mon, can art really change the world?"

More high-level panellists from Europe and the U.S. at EU House will tackle questions vital to people on both sides of the Atlantic: How can citizens take action to fight climate change? How is Gen Z shaping our technology future? And how can movie-making become more environmentally sustainable?

EU House (807 E 4th St. Austin, TX) is the place for SXSW attendees to make new transatlantic connections and rediscover old ones. Hear about opportunities for innovators in the EU, share a beer with the ambassador, take part in our trivia night, meet new start-ups, and discover new European music. EU House concludes Monday, March 14 with a musical showcase.

EU@SXSW is free and open to all. Registration via Eventbrite is required. For more details, a full schedule of events, and access to livestreams, visit euintheus.org/sxsw.

