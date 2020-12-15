Europe's Largest Hard-Rock Lithium Resource Developer Commences Trading on NASDAQ International

European Metals accepted to trade on the globally renowned US based NASDAQ International OTC program

Company will commence trading on NASDAQ International under the code ERPNF on 15 December 2020 .

Trading will accelerate exposure to major US investors

NASDAQ International adds to the Company's suite of active listings across the ASX, AIM and European exchanges

The Company is developing the Cinovec project, the largest hard rock lithium resource in Europe and is strategically located in close proximity to end user car makers and companies involved in energy storage

WEST PERTH, Australia, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX & AIM: EMH) ("European Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the NASDAQ International Program which is run by the Nasdaq International Securities Exchange (ISE) on 15 December 2020, following dramatically increased US-based interest in its Cinovec project, the largest hard rock lithium resource in Europe.

The NASDAQ ISE was launched in 2000 as the first all-electronic exchange in the United States and is a major destination for investment. The acceptance to the NASDAQ International Program will accelerate the Company's exposure to US shareholders, following its recent commencement of trading on the OTC Pink market.

Nasdaq International Designation program is designed for non-U.S.-based companies that have Level 1 American Depository Receipts or Canadian and Australian companies that have shares that trade on the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

The Company can now leverage significantly heightened visibility in the U.S. investment community and greater resources for investor relations support.

NASDAQ International increases the visibility of all member companies (which includes other ASX companies such as Qantas and Macquarie Group) and EMH anticipates that the membership will help EMH grow its global brand, increase liquidity and shape its message to the US investment community.

The ASX will continue to be the Company's primary listing, with investors also able to purchase shares through OTC:NASDAQ International, UK-based AIM market and Germany's Frankfurt Börse.

As announced in July, the Company is in discussions with the Czech Republic's primary market, the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), with regards to a listing of the

Company's securities. These discussions continue and the Company hopes to be able to update shareholders in the very near future. A PSE listing would further leverage substantial national interest in the Cinovec project, located 100 km north-west of Prague on the Czech Republic border with Germany.

Commenting on the NASDAQ listing, European Metals Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan said:

"Following exceptional exposure for the Company on the OTC Pink market, we have revised our previous strategy and refocused on the NASDAQ International.

"It is incredibly pleasing to see such a positive response from international investors and I am excited to see our Company trade on a NASDAQ market, which is globally renowned as a destination for investment.

"The increasing international exposure of the company is very pleasing and the US market in particular has demonstrated a keen awareness of the Cinovec project. Cinovec is a near-term development asset with the largest hard rock lithium resource in Europe that is also proximate to a number of battery manufacturers and end-users such as automobile companies."

NASDAQ International offers a cost-effective method to access US investment, as well as providing a nexus to the largest capital markets globally.

NASDAQ International member companies are not required to report to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and can avoid costly compliance processes by submitting their home country disclosure in English.

European Metals confirms the listing is non-dilutive, as no additional capital is required to be raised and no new shares will be issued on the NASDAQ ISE.

This announcement is approved by the Board.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON CINOVEC

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Cinovec Lithium/Tin Project

Geomet s.r.o. controls the mineral exploration licenses awarded by the Czech State over the Cinovec Lithium/Tin Project. Geomet s.r.o. is owned 49% by European Metals and 51% by CEZ a.s. through its wholly owned subsidiary, SDAS. Cinovec hosts a globally significant hard rock lithium deposit with a total Indicated Mineral Resource of 372.4Mt at 0.45% Li 2 O and 0.04% Sn and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 323.5Mt at 0.39% Li 2 O and 0.04% Sn containing a combined 7.22 million tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent and 263kt of tin reported 28 November 2017 (Further Increase in Indicated Resource at Cinovec South). An initial Probable Ore Reserve of 34.5Mt at 0.65% Li 2 O and 0.09% Sn reported 4 July 2017 (Cinovec Maiden Ore Reserve – Further Information) has been declared to cover the first 20 years mining at an output of 22,500tpa of lithium carbonate reported 11 July 2018 (Cinovec Production Modelled to Increase to 22,500tpa of Lithium Carbonate).

This makes Cinovec the largest hard rock lithium deposit in Europe, the fourth largest non-brine deposit in the world and a globally significant tin resource.

The deposit has previously had over 400,000 tonnes of ore mined as a trial sub-level open stope underground mining operation.

In June 2019 EMH completed an updated Preliminary Feasibility Study, conducted by specialist independent consultants, which indicated a return post tax NPV of USD1.108B and an IRR of 28.8% and confirmed that the Cinovec Project is a potential low operating cost, producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide or battery grade lithium carbonate as markets demand. It confirmed the deposit is amenable to bulk underground mining. Metallurgical test-work has produced both battery grade lithium hydroxide and battery grade lithium carbonate in addition to high-grade tin concentrate at excellent recoveries. Cinovec is centrally located for European end-users and is well serviced by infrastructure, with a sealed road adjacent to the deposit, rail lines located 5 km north and 8 km south of the deposit and an active 22 kV transmission line running to the historic mine. As the deposit lies in an active mining region, it has strong community support.

The economic viability of Cinovec has been enhanced by the recent strong increase in demand for lithium globally, and within Europe specifically.

There are no other material changes to the original information and all the material assumptions continue to apply to the forecasts.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON CEZ

Headquartered in the Czech Republic, CEZ a.s. is an established, integrated energy group with operations in a number of Central and Southeastern European countries and Turkey. CEZ's core business is the generation, distribution, trade in, and sales of electricity and heat, trade in and sales of natural gas, and coal extraction. CEZ Group has 33,000 employees and annual revenue of approximately EUR 7.24 billion.

The largest shareholder of its parent company, CEZ a.s., is the Czech Republic with a stake of approximately 70%. The shares of CEZ a.s. are traded on the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges and included in the PX and WIG-CEE exchange indices. CEZ's market capitalization is approximately EUR 10.08 billion.

As one of the leading Central European power companies, CEZ intends to develop several projects in areas of energy storage and battery manufacturing in the Czech Republic and in Central Europe.

CEZ is also a market leader for E-mobility in the region and has installed and operates a network of EV charging stations throughout Czech Republic. The automotive industry in Czech is a significant contributor to GDP and the number of EV's in the country is expected to grow significantly in coming years.

CONTACT

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.europeanmet.com or see full contact details at the end of this release.

COMPETENT PERSON

Information in this release that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Pavel Reichl. Dr Reichl is a Certified Professional Geologist (certified by the American Institute of Professional Geologists), a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and is a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and a Qualified Person for the purposes of the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009. Dr Reichl consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Dr Reichl holds CDIs in European Metals.

The information in this release that relates to Mineral Resources and Exploration Targets has been compiled by Mr Lynn Widenbar. Mr Widenbar, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a full time employee of Widenbar and Associates and produced the estimate based on data and geological information supplied by European Metals. Mr Widenbar has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Widenbar consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context that the information appears.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the company's business and operations in the future. The company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the company or management or beyond the company's control.

Although the company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

LITHIUM CLASSIFICATION AND CONVERSION FACTORS

Lithium grades are normally presented in percentages or parts per million (ppm). Grades of deposits are also expressed as lithium compounds in percentages, for example as a percent lithium oxide (Li 2 O) content or percent lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) content.

Lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") is the industry standard terminology for, and is equivalent to, Li 2 CO 3 . Use of LCE is to provide data comparable with industry reports and is the total equivalent amount of lithium carbonate, assuming the lithium content in the deposit is converted to lithium carbonate, using the conversion rates in the table included below to get an equivalent Li 2 CO 3 value in percent. Use of LCE assumes 100% recovery and no process losses in the extraction of Li 2 CO 3 from the deposit.

Lithium resources and reserves are usually presented in tonnes of LCE or Li.

The standard conversion factors are set out in the table below:

Table: Conversion Factors for Lithium Compounds and Minerals

Convert from

Convert to Li Convert to Li 2 O Convert to Li 2 CO 3 Convert to LiOH.H 2 O Lithium Li 1.000 2.153 5.325 6.048 Lithium Oxide Li 2 O 0.464 1.000 2.473 2.809 Lithium Carbonate Li 2 CO 3 0.188 0.404 1.000 1.136 Lithium Hydroxide LiOH.H 2 O 0.165 0.356 0.880 1.000 Lithium Fluoride LiF 0.268 0.576 1.424 1.618

WEBSITE

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company's website at www.europeanmet.com.

ENQUIRIES:

European Metals Holdings Limited

Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman Tel: +61 (0) 419 996 333

Email: keith@europeanmet.com



Kiran Morzaria, Non-Executive Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7440 0647



Dennis Wilkins, Company Secretary Tel: +61 (0) 417 945 049

Email: dennis@europeanmet.com







Beaumont Cornish (Nomad & Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396 Michael Cornish Email: corpfin@b-cornish.co.uk Roland Cornish





Shard Capital (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9950 Damon Heath

Erik Woolgar





Blytheweigh (Financial PR - UK) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3222 Tim Blythe

Megan Ray





Chapter 1 Advisors (Financial PR – Aus)

David Tasker Tel: +61 (0) 433112 936

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information, for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, prior to its release. The person who authorised for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman.

