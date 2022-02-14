Eutelsat and Marlink extend Global Maritime Partnership for GEO Ku-band satellite capacity

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Marlink, the Smart Network Company, have agreed to extend their Global Maritime Partnership, initially signed in 2019, to support expansion in Africa and the Middle East (Red Sea and the Gulf) and to integrate the Americas and Asia into the portfolio of Eutelsat satellite capacity used by Marlink.

Marlink is the leading maritime VSAT operator in the world, with the best-in-class global maritime VSAT network and unrivaled market access all maritime segments: shipping, offshore, cruise/ferry, yachting and fishing. In partnership with Eutelsat, Marlink will further increase the capacity and coverage of its maritime VSAT network offering customers with truly differentiated, high-quality, reliable and secure connectivity solutions globally.

Marlink has made a multi-year commitment for GEO Ku-band capacity representing several hundred incremental Mhz on multiple Eutelsat satellites, covering the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe to deliver targeted capacity with guaranteed levels of throughput to specific sailing areas.

This agreement also highlights the strong market demand for maritime broadband connectivity across all market segments, driven by a rising number of connected vessels and the surge of the unitary vessel bandwidth and data usage.

Commenting on the agreement, Erik Ceuppens, CEO of Marlink Group said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Eutelsat, which has proven its ability to deliver the right platform and capabilities to suit our target markets and the flexibility to accommodate our high standards with respect to the latency of voice traffic, capacity management and deployment flexibility.”

Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s Chief Commercial Officer added: "We are hugely excited to deepen our relationship with Marlink, confirming Eutelsat as one of the go-to satellite network operators for maritime connectivity. We look forward to continuing to support Marlink as it rolls out its best-in-class service to seafarers in all segments of the maritime industry, with existing and future capacity on our fleet.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About Marlink

Marlink is the trusted partner in fully managed smart network solutions, based on an intelligent hybrid network and unrivalled digital solutions.

The company provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.

Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.

Please visit www.marlink.com for more information.

