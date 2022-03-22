Eutelsat and OneWeb Sign Global Distribution Partnership to Address Key Connectivity Verticals

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005723/en/

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today announced a global, multi-year Distribution Partnership Agreement (DPA) for OneWeb capacity. The agreement paves the way for Eutelsat to commercialise OneWeb services across key verticals including Maritime, Aviation, Enterprise, Telcos and Government.

The partnership reflects the deepening cooperation between the two companies after Eutelsat became OneWeb’s second-largest shareholder last December, and it showcases the synergies between them, delivering Eutelsat's extensive commercial reach to OneWeb while complementing Eutelsat's fleet of geostationary satellites with low Earth orbit assets. It paves the way for the companies to work together on developing combined GEO/LEO connectivity solutions.

Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer Eva Berneke said: "As a shareholder in OneWeb, we are excited to play a role in the success of this new constellation by incorporating OneWeb's connectivity services into our portfolio of solutions. This deal showcases the scope for synergies between our two companies and opens up the potential of low orbit to complement our geostationary assets in the fast-growing markets of aero and maritime mobility, fixed data and government services, building on the development of 5G and cloud technologies that will generate low latency requirements.”

OneWeb Chief Executive Officer Neil Masterson said: "This expanded partnership with Eutelsat offers us a significant opportunity to combine our GEO and LEO connectivity solutions, expanding our global capacity and further enhancing our commercial service. Drawing on Eutelsat’s decades of experience in serving the satellite industry, coupled with OneWeb’s substantial business momentum, the agreement demonstrates our collaborative approach to scaling up our LEO connectivity services. We are thrilled to see our services come together to expand connectivity solutions to communities.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at www.oneweb.world

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005723/en/