Eutelsat FY22 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Maintains Dividend

(RTTNews) - Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 Group share of net income grew 7.8 percent to 230.8 million euros from last year's 214.1 million euros.

Operating income climbed 22.3 percent from last year to 424.8 million euros.

EBITDA stood at 862 million euros, down 6.5 percent from 922 million euros a year ago. However, EBITDA margin gained 0.1 percentage points to 74.8 percent from 74.7 percent a year earlier.

Total revenues declined 6.7 percent to 1.15 billion euros from 1.23 billion euros last year. Revenues fell 3.9 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Fourth-Quarter revenues stood at 293 million euros, down 3.8 percent on a reported basis and by 3.3 percent like-for-like.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors agreed to recommend to the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders a dividend of 0.93 euro per share for FY22, unchanged versus last fiscal year.

Looking ahead, Eutelsat said it is in a strong position to face the challenges of fiscal 2023, which is expected to be the last year of transition before a return to growth from FY 2023-24, driven by new in-orbit resources.

For the year, the company expects to generate revenues from the five Operating Verticals of between 1.15 billion euros and 1.18 billion euros, representing a 4 percent like-for-like decline at mid-point.

