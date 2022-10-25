Eutelsat Group Company Secretary Julie Burguburu to Step Down, and David Bertolotti Appointed as Her Successor

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications' (Paris:ETL) Executive Committee is set to change as of 12 December. The Company Secretary and Group General Counsel, Julie Burguburu, will step down and be succeeded by David Bertolotti.

Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke commented: "I would like to pay tribute to Julie's unwavering dedication to the growth of the Group' s activities during her nearly four-year tenure at Eutelsat. Amongst other things, Julie was particularly instrumental in successfully negotiating the reassignment of the C-band spectrum in the United States and in leveraging her unique blend of legal expertise to support the proposed combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb as the world's first combined GEO/LEO satellite infrastructure. She also reinforced the General Secretariat's position within Eutelsat by building up its expertise in the areas of compliance and governance and facilitated the successful completion of a number of challenging legal issues. I would like to express my appreciation for her very valuable contribution and wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

David Bertolotti has held the position of Director of Institutional and International Affairs at Eutelsat since 2020. He will succeed Julie Burguburu by joining the Group's Executive Committee and serving as Company Secretary, where, in addition to his responsibilities for public and international affairs, he will be in charge of the Group's legal department, corporate governance, compliance and external communications as well as risk and safety management.

"Since he joined the David Bertolotti has already achieved remarkable success in representing Eutelsat among the most prominent French, European and International circles, in advocating the Group's interests." said Eva Berneke. "His successful track record in consolidating Eutelsat's ties with its partners, particularly across Europe, places us in prime position to move forward with our operations. David Bertolotti offers a wealth of knowledge of our Group and the space industry, as well as extensive experience in managing teams in a variety of demanding environments. I am confident that he will bring his competencies to the development of our strategic projects both as head of the General Secretariat and as a member of our Executive Committee," Eva Berneke added.

Graduate of the French Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA, class of René Cassin) and of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (IEP), David served for 17 years as a diplomat with the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, he also has been ambassador to Jordan. His areas of expertise include political-military issues, notably in the nuclear field, and the Middle East region.

