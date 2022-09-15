EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite selected by Liquid Intelligent Technologies for broadband connectivity services across Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, have signed a multi-year, multi-beam agreement for capacity on the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to address the connectivity needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and Small Office / Home Office (SOHO) customers in Uganda, South Sudan and the Eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under the agreement, Liquid will leverage capacity on the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to increase its portfolio with affordable internet services in territories underserved by terrestrial networks.

Liquid is already a long-standing partner of Eutelsat, where it uses Ku-band capacity on Eutelsat's EUTELSAT 7B satellite for VSAT services in Sub-Saharan Africa under a long-term contract that was renewed and expanded in 2021.

Liquid will also host the first EUTELSAT KONNECT ground gateway in Sub-Saharan Africa, thus reinforcing its dominance as a key satellite Ground Segment / Teleport operator in Africa, further cementing the existing relationship with EUTELSAT. Located in Krugersdorp, South Africa, the gateway will help Eutelsat expand local coverage and secure and create new business opportunities by offering enhanced broadband service performance.

EUTELSAT KONNECT is a new-generation High Throughout Satellite offering unrivalled operational flexibility and extensive in-orbit resources to bring broadband services to Africa. Since entering full service more than a year ago, the satellite has gained strong momentum through multiple agreements with telecommunications operators in many of the most densely populated countries on the African continent.

Scott Mumford, CEO of Liquid Satellite Services, commented: "We offer satellite services in over 27 African countries, impacting the lives of over 1.3 billion people. With this agreement, we will expand our service portfolio to include Ka-band services for the first time. We have always been early innovators and investors towards initiatives and technology that will help us realise our vision of creating a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind."

Michel Azibert, Eutelsat's Deputy CEO, added: "This new agreement testifies to the strong appeal of our EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in Sub-Saharan Africa and its pertinence in supporting telecom operators in bridging the digital divide. By reinforcing our relationship with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we will be able to leverage the Eutelsat fleet's extensive coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa combined with Liquid Intelligent Technologies' unique expertise and local know-how to deliver best-in-class services to businesses across the continent."

