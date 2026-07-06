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WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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06.07.2026 11:00:01
EV charger rollout in UK slows amid political uncertainty and rise in installation costs
Growth in charge points falls markedly despite surge in number of rapid-charging unitsBusiness live – latest updatesThe UK’s rollout of electric vehicle chargers has slowed amid challenging cost pressures and uncertainty over government sales targets.Charger companies installed 5,100 public charge points in the first half of 2026, pushing the total to 121,171, according to Zapmap, a data company. That was a 10% increase on the same point a year before – well below growth rates above 40% in 2024. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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