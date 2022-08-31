|
31.08.2022 14:30:00
EV Maker Polestar and Candela Team Up to Produce Electric Boats
Sweden's Candela -- being dubbed the "Tesla of the seas" -- is one of the companies at the forefront of the electric watercraft revolution, which is about a decade behind the electric car revolution, led by Tesla.In 2019, Candela launched its first luxury model, the C-7, which it touted as the "first electric boat with enough range and speed to compete with fossil fuel powerboats on equal terms -- but also offers benefits not seen before in maritime history." Last week, venture capital-backed Candela signed a substantial partnership agreement with Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ: PSNY), a Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker whose stock began trading in June. This partnership is another reason why investors might want to consider buying shares of Polestar, the former performance car unit of Sweden's Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!