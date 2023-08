EV Maker VinFast Bags Huge Valuation in SPAC-Mania Redux

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A Vietnamese EV start-up just leapfrogged legacy automakers by way of a SPAC, but that may have been the easy part.VinFast listed on the Nasdaq via SPAC on Tuesday, en route to a closing-day valuation of $85 billion. That put it ahead of legacy automakers including Volkswagen ($69 billion), Ford ($48 billion), and GM ($46 billion). The debut comes as the EV market grows more cutthroat, with Tesla, the most valuable automaker in the world ($739 billion), looking set to unleash a new price war.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel