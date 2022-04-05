|
05.04.2022 02:00:36
EV Manufacturer Polestar Lands Major Deal With Hertz
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.French philosopher René Descartes often theorized that pain and pleasure exist on a continuum -- you can't have one without the other. And Polestar, Volvo's soon-to-be spun-off EV unit, can attest: Its latest deal is a major win even if it hurts. Or, we should say, Hertz.On Monday, the EV maker signed a major deal with the rental car agency, agreeing to supply 65,000 cars over the next five years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!