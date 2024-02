EV Merger Ahead? Why GM Should Buy Rivian Today

Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) financials are a mess. The company is burning billions in cash and can't sell vehicles profitably. Within a year, it will need to raise money to build its next manufacturing facility and still won't be generating cash.A company flush with cash is General Motors (NYSE: GM), which has struggled in the EV market. In this video, Travis Hoium shows why these are a perfect match for a merger.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 21, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel