23.02.2024 13:15:00
EV Merger Ahead? Why GM Should Buy Rivian Today
Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) financials are a mess. The company is burning billions in cash and can't sell vehicles profitably. Within a year, it will need to raise money to build its next manufacturing facility and still won't be generating cash.A company flush with cash is General Motors (NYSE: GM), which has struggled in the EV market. In this video, Travis Hoium shows why these are a perfect match for a merger.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 21, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
