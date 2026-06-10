Eva Live Aktie
ISIN: US2988921001
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10.06.2026 16:11:10
Eva Live Shares Slip 4% Despite Proposed Psquared Acquisition
(RTTNews) - Eva Live, Inc. (GOAI) shares fell 3.54 percent, losing $0.09 to $2.44 on Wednesday despite the company announcing that it had signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Psquared Inc., a profitable performance-marketing company that has generated more than $50 million in revenue over the past four years.
The stock is currently trading at $2.44, compared with its previous close of $2.53 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $2.66 and traded between $2.3752 and $3.3300. Trading volume reached 185,856 shares, compared with its average volume of 257,243 shares.
The proposed acquisition is intended to strengthen Eva Live's AI-driven advertising platform by adding established media-buying capabilities, multi-channel marketing expertise, and a profitable operating business. While the transaction could enhance the company's long-term growth prospects, investors appeared cautious as the deal remains subject to definitive agreements and closing conditions.
Eva Live shares have traded between $2.3752 and $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.
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