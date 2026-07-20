Eva Live Signs LOI To Buy Controlling 51% Stake In Airbeam; Targets $3 Trln Markets; Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Eva Live Inc. (GOAI), an AI technology company, announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire 51 percent of controlling interest in Airbeam Wireless Technologies Inc., with an option to acquire remaining 49 percent. The deal values Airbeam at approximately $16 million.

With the proposed acquisition, Eva Live would get access to more than 260 patents and advanced millimeter-wave semiconductor technology.

The company expects to benefit from the three fastest-growing technology sectors, such as autonomous Defense systems, AI communications infrastructure, and satellite networks. According to the firm, these markets collectively represent a $3 trillion global opportunity over the coming decades.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Eva Defense plans to accelerate development of AI-powered autonomous drone swarm communications, Smart city wireless infrastructure, Satellite networking technologies, Future lunar communications infrastructure, and Distributed autonomous mesh communications.

Through Eva Defense, Eva Live intends to combine Airbeam's advanced beamforming technology with its artificial intelligence platform to develop a next-generation communications architecture for autonomous drone swarms.

In the Overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 20% higher at $2.9400, after closing Friday's regular trading 0.82% up.