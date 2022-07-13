Evans Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

4:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8471

Internet Webcast: www.evansbancorp.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Wednesday, August 3, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13730929, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.2 billion in assets and $2.0 billion in deposits at March 31, 2022. Evans is a full-service community bank with 21 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

