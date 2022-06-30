Evaxion Biotech Announces Gonorrhea as Second Bacterial Product Target

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, today announced that the Company has identified Gonorrhea as its second bacterial target for treatment with the Company’s EVX-B2 vaccine product candidate.

As its second bacterial target, Evaxion has chosen to develop a prophylactic vaccine against Gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that has quickly developed resistance to antibiotics. We believe that Evaxion’s proprietary AI platform EDEN has identified promising antigen candidates for the vaccine based on preliminary findings in pre-clinical models.

"We are very pleased to announce that our AI platform EDEN has demonstrated the ability to identify two promising protective antigens based on very encouraging results in the pre-clinical model. Gonorrhea represents a large unmet medical need. We believe that with this vaccine, patients will be able to produce antibodies against bacterial infection - minimizing the risk of infection,” says Lars Staal Wegner, CEO.

About Gonorrhea (N. gonorrhoeae)

Identified by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of the World’s five most urgent antibiotic resistance threats, Gonorrhea can result in ectopic pregnancy, infertility, and life-threatening sepsis infection. Furthermore, Gonorrhea can increase the risk of getting and giving HIV 5-fold. Every year in the US alone, there are 1.14 million new infections, including 550,000 estimated drug-resistant infections, related to Gonorrhea, leading to annual direct medical costs of approximately $133.4 million, all according to the CDC.

About EDEN

EDEN is Evaxion’s AI platform that rapidly identifies novel, protective antigens for use in pathogen-specific prophylactic vaccines against bacteria. EDEN has been designed to rapidly identify those antigens that will trigger a robust protective immune response against almost any bacterial infectious disease.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. With our proprietary and scalable AI technology, we decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of novel product candidates, including three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 70 employees.

Evaxion Biotech A/S LifeSci Advisors LLC Lars Staal Wegner Corey Davis, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer Managing Director lsw@evaxion-biotech.com cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com +45 23 27 84 93 +1 (212) 915 2577

