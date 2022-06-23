Evaxion Biotech Expands Its EVX-03 DNA Vaccine Program Into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, today announced that it has selected EVX-03 as the product candidate within its DNA technology platform to target a new indication with planned regulatory filing in H2 2022.



We currently have two product candidates in our DNA technology platform, EVX-02, and EVX-03. Based on very encouraging results from our pre-clinical studies of EVX-03, we have decided to use this candidate in an upcoming clinical trial in a new indication.

Enhanced DNA technology in EVX-03

EVX-03 is optimized with an APC-targeting unit (Antigen-Presenting Cell), which has shown promising pre-clinical data and significant tumor reduction at very low doses as well as a clear dose-response relationship in all our preclinical models.

New Indication

Evaxion has decided to continue the development of EVX-03 in patients with advanced disease and plans to target non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EVX-03.

"We are very pleased to announce that the data from EVX-03 is very encouraging on all parameters from anti-tumor effect to immunogenicity. That is why we are moving forward with EVX-03, as we firmly believe it will be able to make a difference in multiple indications,” said CEO Lars Staal Wegner.

Dr. Wegner continues: "In the EVX-03 program, we plan to target non-small cell lung cancer as a new indication for this technology because of the vast unmet medical needs, a huge market potential, and the increased potential to demonstrate rapid proof-of-concept in the clinic. We believe that expanding the PIONEER platform into this new cancer indication will significantly broaden the opportunities for our technology.”

Facts:

According to GlobalData, the total oncology market for NSCLC is currently $23 billion and is projected to be approximately $33 billion by 2029.



Evaxion has a DNA technology platform with two different product candidates:

EVX-02 is currently being tested in a phase 1/2a clinical trial in patients with resectable melanoma. The ongoing clinical trial is expected to be finalized according to plan with a full clinical readout in Q2 2023.

EVX-03 is currently ready for the clinic. Moving forward, Evaxion has chosen EVX-03 as the product candidate for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in NSCLC due to very encouraging data in the pre-clinical study.



The new strategy to add a different indication to our portfolio has been included in our pipeline – see attachment for details.



About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. With our proprietary and scalable AI technology, we decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of novel product candidates, including three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 70 employees.

For more information Evaxion Biotech A/S LifeSci Advisors LLC Lars Staal Wegner Corey Davis, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer Managing Director lsw@evaxion-biotech.com cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com +45 93 83 20 33 +1 (212) 915 2577

Source: Evaxion Biotech



