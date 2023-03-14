Evaxion Biotech to announce clinical data for the personalized DNA cancer vaccine EVX-02 at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-powered immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present clinical readout of the Phase 1/2a trial of EVX-02 at the upcoming 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (2023 AACR), taking place from April 14th to April 19th in Orlando, Florida.



Pér Norlen, CEO at Evaxion, said: "Our unique AI platform PIONEER has allowed the development of personalized cancer immunotherapies that have the potential to improve the treatment of melanoma as well as of other cancers. We look forward to sharing the clinical phase 1/2a data of our personalized DNA vaccine EVX-02 with the oncology community during the 2023 AACR meeting.”

Title: A personalized neoantigen vaccine is well tolerated and induces specific T-cell immune response in patients with resected melanoma

Abstract #: 23-LB-9549-AACR

Session: Immune response to therapies

Location: Poster section 35

Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

