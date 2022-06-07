|
07.06.2022 19:04:47
Eve Sleep plc: AMENDMENT - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
|
Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
AMENDMENT: THIS FORM REPLACES THE DISCLOSURE TITLED Eve Sleep plc: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER MADE AT 13:49 ON 7 JUNE 2022
FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
|ISIN:
|GB00BYWMFT51
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|EVE
|LEI Code:
|2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
|Sequence No.:
|166773
|EQS News ID:
|1370443
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
An der Wall Street herrscht keine eindeutige Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Dienstag schwächer. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.