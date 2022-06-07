07.06.2022 19:04:47

Eve Sleep plc: AMENDMENT - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
Eve Sleep plc: AMENDMENT - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

07-Jun-2022 / 18:04 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AMENDMENT: THIS FORM REPLACES THE DISCLOSURE TITLED Eve Sleep plc: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER MADE AT 13:49 ON 7 JUNE 2022

 

 

FORM 8 (OPD)

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

Eve sleep plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Eve sleep plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

6 June 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A

N/A

 

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

 

Class of relevant security:

 

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

NIL

-

NIL

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

NIL

-

NIL

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

NIL

-

NIL

-

 

 TOTAL:

NIL

-

NIL

-

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

 

 

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

Eve sleep plc Directors

 

  1. The following directors of eve sleep plc and their connected persons have the interests in eve sleep plc set out below:

Director

Position

Number of ordinary shares

Percentage holding of eve sleeps plcs issued share capital

Cheryl Calverley

CEO

368,004

0.1339%

Tim Parfitt

CFO

1,027,048

0.3738%

Mike Lloyd

Non-Executive Chairman

2,300,000

0.8371%

James Sturrock

Non-Executive

2,697,194

0.9817%

Thomas Enraght-Moony

Non-Executive

0

0.0000%

Masood Choudhry

Non-Executive

100,000

0.0363%

 

  1. The following directors of eve sleep plc have rights to the scheme interests set out below:

 

Director

Position

No. of options (as at 31 Dec 2021)

Date of Grant

Exercise Price

Expiry date

Cheryl Calverley

CEO

262,500

1 April 2019

0.1p

1 April 2029

 

 

300,000

17 February 2020

0.1p

17 February 2030

 

 

1,500,000

1 June 2020

0.1p

1 June 2030

 

 

2,250,000

1 June 2020

0.1p

1 June 2030

 

 

400,000

28 June 2021

0.1p

28 June 2031

Tim Parfitt

CFO

2,000,000

17 December 2019

0.1p

17 December 2029

 

 

200,000

28 June 2021

0.1p

28 June 2031

James Sturrock

Non-Executive

916,667

29 March 2019

0.1p

29 March 2029

 

 

916,667

17 December 2019

0.1p

17 December 2029

Thomas Enraght-Moony

Non-Executive

180,000

1 April 2019

0.1p

1 April 2029

 

  1. The following interests are held by persons deemed to be acting in concert with eve sleep plc: None

 

 

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

 

None

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

 

None

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

7 June 2022
Contact name:

Tim Parfitt
Telephone number:

+44 (0) 7900 194 814

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 
ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: EVE
LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
Sequence No.: 166773
EQS News ID: 1370443

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370443&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eve Sleep PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eve Sleep PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eve Sleep PLC Registered Shs 0,02 26,92% Eve Sleep PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow volatil -- ATX gibt zum Handelsschluss leicht nach -- DAX fällt schlussendlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street herrscht keine eindeutige Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Dienstag schwächer. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen