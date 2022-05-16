|
16.05.2022 17:29:35
Eve Sleep plc: Posting of 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
eve Sleep plc
("eve" or the "Company")
Posting of 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that, further to the release of its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2021, its full 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") are now available on the Company's investor website at (https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/) and were posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company on 14 April 2022.
The AGM of the Company will be held at the office of finnCap Group at 1 Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL at 1.00 pm on Thursday 19 May 2022.
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BYWMFT51
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|EVE
|LEI Code:
|2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
|Sequence No.:
|162038
|EQS News ID:
|1353709
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
