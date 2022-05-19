+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 17:20:35

Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM

Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
19-May-2022 / 16:20 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

 

Result of AGM

 

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

 

Resolution

(* indicates special resolution)

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Shares Marked as Votes Withheld / Abstentions

 

1.  To receive the reports of the Directors and the audited accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

        22,215,162

100.00%

                     -  

0.00%

                     -  

2.  To re-elect Cheryl Calverley as a Director

        21,975,162

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                     -  

3.  To re-elect Masood Choudhry as a Director

        21,975,162

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                     -  

4.  To re-elect Mike Lloyd as a Director

        21,975,162

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                     -  

5.  To re-elect Thomas Enraght-Moony as a Director

        21,974,862

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                  300

6.  To re-elect Tim Parfitt as a Director

        21,974,862

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                  300

7. To re-elect James Sturrock as a Director

        21,974,862

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                  300

8. To re-appoint Nexia Smith & Williamson as Auditor of the Company

        21,974,862

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                  300

9.  To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor

        21,974,862

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                  300

10.  To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006

        21,974,862

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                  300

11*. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006

        21,974,862

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                  300

12*.  To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified capital investment

        21,975,162

98.92%

            240,000

1.08%

                     -  

 

NOTES:

 

 

1.

Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.

 

2.

Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.

 

3.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

 

4.

The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/

 

5.

These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/

 

For further information, please contact:

eve Sleep plc

Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer

via M7 Communications LTD

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker)

Matt Goode/ Teddy Whiley- Corporate Finance

Alice Lane / Charlotte Sutcliffe - Equity Capital Markets

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

M7 Communications LTD

Mark Reed

07903 089 543

 
ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: EVE
LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
Sequence No.: 162956
EQS News ID: 1357179

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

