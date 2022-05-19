|
Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM
19-May-2022 / 16:20 GMT/BST
eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
|
Resolution
(* indicates special resolution)
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
Shares Marked as Votes Withheld / Abstentions
|
1. To receive the reports of the Directors and the audited accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
|
22,215,162
|
100.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
2. To re-elect Cheryl Calverley as a Director
|
21,975,162
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
-
|
3. To re-elect Masood Choudhry as a Director
|
21,975,162
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
-
|
4. To re-elect Mike Lloyd as a Director
|
21,975,162
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
-
|
5. To re-elect Thomas Enraght-Moony as a Director
|
21,974,862
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
300
|
6. To re-elect Tim Parfitt as a Director
|
21,974,862
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
300
|
7. To re-elect James Sturrock as a Director
|
21,974,862
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
300
|
8. To re-appoint Nexia Smith & Williamson as Auditor of the Company
|
21,974,862
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
300
|
9. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor
|
21,974,862
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
300
|
10. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|
21,974,862
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
300
|
11*. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006
|
21,974,862
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
300
|
12*. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified capital investment
|
21,975,162
|
98.92%
|
240,000
|
1.08%
|
-
|
NOTES:
|
|
1.
|
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
|
2.
|
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
|
3.
|
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
|
4.
|
The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/
|
5.
|
These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/
For further information, please contact:
|
eve Sleep plc
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer
|
via M7 Communications LTD
|
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker)
Matt Goode/ Teddy Whiley- Corporate Finance
Alice Lane / Charlotte Sutcliffe - Equity Capital Markets
|
+44 (0)20 7220 0500
|
M7 Communications LTD
Mark Reed
|
07903 089 543