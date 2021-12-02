Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights

eve Sleep plc

("eve" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company notifies the market of the following: as at 30 November 2021, the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 274,294,362 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

This figure of 274,294,362 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

