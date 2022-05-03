Eve Sleep plc (EVE)

Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights



03-May-2022

eve Sleep plc

("eve" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company notifies the market of the following: as at 30 April 2022, the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 274,742,418 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

This figure of 274,742,418 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

