Eve Sleep plc: Trading and FSP Update and Non-Executive Director Board Change

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE TAKEOVER CODE AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR"), AND IS DISCLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY'S OBLIGATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 17 OF MAR.

Trading and FSP Update and Non-Executive Director Board Change

eve Sleep (eve, the Company), the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the UK&I) and France provides an update on trading and its review of strategic and financing options, in each case since the Companys announcement of 6 June 2022.

Trading update

Sales orders for the Group decreased by 19% year-on-year in H1, with Group revenue declining 17% year-on-year for the half, against market data suggesting an overall market drop of around 30%. Within that, the French D2C business has performed ahead of the UK, with sales orders for H1 down 2% in France year-on-year, versus a 17% decline for D2C in the UK. There are some signs of recovery in recent months with June sales orders for the Group declining just 1% year-on-year, an improving trend that has continued into July.

eves recent retail partnership with DFS continues to make good progress, with an increasingly wide range of mattresses and bedframes available online across both the DFS and dwell websites and in 10 DFS stores. DFS is now eves largest retail partner defined by revenue.

As stated in eves trading update of 6 June, the recent increase in industry wide promotional activity has continued to negatively impact eves gross margin. The management team initiated substantial actions from May to hunker down and protect the business from current market conditions. The benefits of these savings started to come through in June and are expected to be fully realized by Q4 2022, whereupon overheads will be approximately 30% lower than Q1 2022. As at the end of June, eves cash position stood at £1.5m, in addition the Company had drawn working capital facilities of £0.9m. Management will continue to focus on maximizing the business cash runway.

FSP update

The Board of eve continues to explore the strategic and financing options available to the Company, including the possibility of a sale of the Company. This has involved engagement with both possible financial investors and strategic partners, across geographies, leading to the Board receiving a number of indicative expressions of interest. These have been carefully evaluated by the Board, with a small number currently being facilitated in their due diligence and with further information requests. Further announcements will be made as appropriate. There can be no certainty that the terms of any offer or investment received will be suitable for the Company and its stakeholders.

Non-Executive director change

The Board has also been notified by Tom Enraght-Moony that he wishes to step down from the Board, with immediate effect. Tom has taken on a number of international commitments which has made it difficult to fulfill his Eve Sleep work. Tom has been a director of eve sleep since April 2017 and has played a significant part in its progress over that time. We thank Tom for his advice and support to all the team over that period. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

