Eve Unveils Industry-First Personalized AI Assistant to Transform the Law Profession

Company emerges from stealth with $14 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Eve officially launched the industry's first personalized AI legal assistant fully trainable to suit the specific needs of a law practice. Powered by the latest large language models (LLMs) and pre-built legal "skills," Eve automates away tasks such as document review, case analysis and legal research, enabling teams to focus on more strategic, high-value initiatives.

"The volume of data legal professionals are required to manually sift through has become unmanageable. Legal professionals often dedicate hours of their day sorting through documents and extracting relevant insights—Eve automates those processes end to end." Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder, Eve. "We've built the first engine that is able to reason, infer, and learn to truly work alongside lawyers."

Meet the industry's first customizable AI assistant for legal professionals

Eve is the first personalized AI assistant purpose-built with skills and knowledge specific to the legal profession. Eve is the only AI solution that can be used out-of-the box, and learns and increases value the more it becomes embedded in the firms' day-to-day tasks and workflows. The solution comes pre-built with a "Skill Library", a set of key legal skills designed to automate away low-value tasks for litigation, transactional law, and specific practice areas. Customers can also fine-tune and customize Eve for optimal performance in various practice areas and specialized use cases.

Eve helps law professionals:

Automate low-value tasks: Delegate routine and repetitive tasks to Eve to free up valuable time, creative and strategic resources.

Delegate routine and repetitive tasks to Eve to free up valuable time, creative and strategic resources. Accelerate case resolution: Expedite case resolution, saving valuable time on preliminary steps, and delivering swift results.

Expedite case resolution, saving valuable time on preliminary steps, and delivering swift results. Augment existing processes: Teach Eve to adopt custom processes, optimize task execution, and increase efficiency with the firm's specific needs.

Already a number of prominent law firms, including Frontier Law Center are using Eve to transform their legal practice.

"With Eve, what would have been three days of work, we completed in 45 minutes, my clients couldn't be happier," Manny Starr, a managing partner at Frontier Law Center. "I am now able to close cases 5 times faster."

Fueling the company's launch is a $14 million seed funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures.

"Eve is proof of the transformative impact AI is having on every industry," said Ravi Mhatre, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Law professionals don't need another tool to add to the pile; they need technology that will serve as a true extension of their team. Jay and his team are the first to deliver an AI-native solution that can truly work and think like a lawyer. We're thrilled to partner with them as they bring their platform to every law firm worldwide."

"There are many AI solutions today that claim to automate away tedious tasks, but few can truly augment a workforce," said Tim Tully, Partner, Menlo Ventures. "Eve not only serves as a force multiplier for law firms, it comes pre-built with industry knowledge and skills so lawyers can hit the ground running from Day One. We are beyond thrilled to partner with Jay and his co-founders as they help legal professionals accelerate their productivity."

About Eve

Eve is the industry's first customizable AI assistant for the legal profession. For more information visit www.eve.legal

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eve-unveils-industry-first-personalized-ai-assistant-to-transform-the-law-profession-301967218.html

SOURCE Eve