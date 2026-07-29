Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.07.2026 21:23:00
Even a Successful Starship Launch Wasn't Enough to Lift SpaceX Stock. Investors Are Still Worried About This 1 Thing
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) recently completed the 13th test flight of its large Starship rocket, and by the company's own accounts, it was mostly successful. Even with the rocket completing many of its objectives -- including a soft splashdown in the Indian Ocean and the release of Starlink satellites -- investors weren't wowed.In the first trading session following the launch, SpaceX stock was down by more than 4%.So, why aren't shareholders pleased with the results? It's likely because SpaceX is spending billions of dollars to build its artificial intelligence infrastructure -- and they're worried it won't pay off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
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28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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28.07.26
|ROUNDUP 2/Abhör-Vorwurf: Beschwerde von Tesla zurückgewiesen (dpa-AFX)
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28.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 480 Dollar - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)