Even at $2,000, This Auto Stock Is Undervalued

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) has been an auto parts mainstay for more than 42 years. The company has had its share of ups and downs, and has seen its share price accelerate from hundreds of dollars to over $2,000. This price point may seem difficult to justify during a time of macro-level challenges, especially high inflation and supply chain bottlenecks.Yet, investors should bear in mind that a seemingly high share price doesn't necessarily preclude a good value. This is particularly true in AutoZone's case if the company is able to withstand economic challenges and justify its stock price with growth across key metrics.When measuring this growth, investors should moderate their expectations in light of an industrywide difficulty in sourcing materials. Even if the company's growth rate isn't growing, AutoZone should still impress value seekers with its surprisingly strong performance.