Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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07.05.2026 13:15:00
Even if the Iran War Ends, These Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Face a Helium Problem That Isn't Going Away
The past decade has seen an increase in global conflict. For investors, those tensions can mean short-term volatility and sector-specific disruptions. Historically, markets have recovered relatively quickly after geopolitical shocks -- which is one reason major indexes have set all-time highs in recent weeks, even as oil prices soar.However, some economists warn that markets are underestimating the impact of the oil price shock caused by the war in Iran and the near stoppage of transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil is not the only commodity to be affected, either. The conflict has hampered the movement and production of other essential commodities, including helium.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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