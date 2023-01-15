|
15.01.2023 13:30:00
Even Nvidia Is Using AI to Improve Its Products -- What Shareholders Need to Know
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent reports of the company using artificial intelligence to optimize some of its software updates. Jose and Nick believe this is just the beginning for the chip giant. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
