24.11.2022 14:20:00
Even Though a Tough 2023 Looms Large, Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy Zoom Stock?
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock has already been struggling with households and businesses making a return to in-person activities, but economic uncertainty is creating even more issues headed into 2023. Zoom shares are now down nearly 60% in 2022 after the last earnings update, even as the business itself continues to (slowly) expand. Zoom's customers are clearly being impacted by macroeconomic factors, which is trickling down into key performance metrics for the company itself. Though 2023 is largely expected to be another sluggish year, pessimism is at least partially baked into the share price at this point. Is now the time to buy Zoom?One of the primary factors eating at Zoom for nearly two years now is a dwindling of its small business and individual subscriber base (now labeled as the "online" segment). This effect has offset strong growth in the "enterprise" segment, which caters to larger organizations that buy bulk wholesale access to Zoom's video and work collaboration suite. Continue reading
