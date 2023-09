Even though I now have a job, my history of being on benefits made flat-hunting a nightmare | Sophie

After 30 years, I had to move – and I found myself plunged into a dog-eat-dog battle to find a homeThis article is part of the heat or eat diaries: a series from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencyAfter 30 years at my old flat, I’ve moved and it is wonderful. My old flat is where I brought my two children up and I do have happy memories of it, but it was also somewhere I felt trapped. It hadn’t been updated while I was there – when an estate agent came round to look at re-letting it, they said it wasn’t in a fit state – and I always felt embarrassed about inviting people round. But because I was living on benefits and carer’s allowance while I brought up my two children, who both have autism, and my rent was paid by housing benefit, I was nervous about moving to somewhere that might end up being less stable.I think I might have been right. When I started to look for flats, I got disheartened very quickly. Even though my universal credit account has been dormant since I got a job – I had been a volunteer at the food bank for several years, but have had a full-time position since June – I still felt discriminated against when looking for flats.As told to Emine Saner. Sophie is in her 40s and lives in the north of England. Her name has been changedThe Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at: trusselltrust.org/guardian Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel