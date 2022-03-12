|
12.03.2022 12:02:00
Even Though It's Down 70%, I'm Not Selling Marqeta
Stocks have gotten off to a lackluster start in 2022, with the S&P 500 down almost 12% at Friday's close. Growth stocks have gotten beaten up, and companies that have yet to turn a profit have been even worse off.One such company is Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), down 70% from its 52-week high. It's still in the early stages of growth and hasn't posted a profitable quarter since going public. As a result, its stock has gotten punished amid volatile market conditions.Even though it's down big, I'm still not selling Marqeta. Marqeta's customizable payment cards are helping banks and other companies in the e-commerce space prevent fraud and unlock flexibility in innovative ways. It's done a stellar job -- and its recent earnings release proves it.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!