Even Though It's Down 70%, I'm Not Selling Marqeta

Stocks have gotten off to a lackluster start in 2022, with the S&P 500 down almost 12% at Friday's close. Growth stocks have gotten beaten up, and companies that have yet to turn a profit have been even worse off.One such company is Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), down 70% from its 52-week high. It's still in the early stages of growth and hasn't posted a profitable quarter since going public. As a result, its stock has gotten punished amid volatile market conditions.Even though it's down big, I'm still not selling Marqeta. Marqeta's customizable payment cards are helping banks and other companies in the e-commerce space prevent fraud and unlock flexibility in innovative ways. It's done a stellar job -- and its recent earnings release proves it.