Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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20.07.2026 00:38:00
Even With Elon Musk's SpaceX Stock (SPCX) Down Below Its IPO Price, I'd Still Rather Buy This Dividend Stock in July
There's been a lot of attention paid to Elon Musk's company Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, and excitement over its debut on the stock market in June via an initial public offering (IPO). It was a huge IPO, raising some $75 billion and seeing the stock surge 19% to $193 on its first day. But the stock has struggled since and was recently below its IPO price, trading near $126 on July 17.Should you invest in SpaceX now? Well, you could. But I think there's a better stock to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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