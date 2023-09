Even with repatriation cost savings, the value of cloud computing is still strong

37Signals, led by CTO David Heinemeier Hansson, implemented a cloud repatriation plan that has already saved them $1 million. Previously, the company spent $3.2 million annually on cloud services. They viewed that as being too much. Their repatriation project invested $600,000 in eight servers hosted by Deft. Hansson now projects that the plan can save $10 million over five years. That’s money they can put back into the business directly, investing in innovations and digital transformation projects. As a result, their cloud spending has decreased by 60%, going from around $180,000 to less than $80,000 per month. Hansson expects another significant drop in expenditures. Despite managing their hardware, the ops team size has stayed the same.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel